Three common illnesses impacting children this summer have pediatricians on high alert

SAN ANTONIO – Runny noses, coughs and high fevers are very familiar to many parents of young children lately. In addition, pediatricians say they are seeing an increased number of children of all ages showing up to their offices with illnesses often associated with the summertime.

Dr. Rob Sanders, associate medical director for PediExpress at University Health System, says it’s like “a faucet turned on” after the mask mandate was lifted and the number of kids facing illnesses just poured in.

“We’re seeing kids as young as infants up through their teenage years, coming in with coughs, high fevers and things like that,” he said.

Sanders said many doctors are seeing upper respiratory illnesses, which are most often associated with the fall and winter seasons.

“Three most common illnesses that we’re seeing right now are croup, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), and then also just the common cold, which is being caused by rhinovirus,” Sanders said.

RSV cases have been on a rapid rise in several states, including Texas, which prompted a notice by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, urging caretakers to test more for it.

“Respiratory syncytial virus is a virus that causes bronchiolitis. That’s an infection that actually can be pretty severe and little in our younger patients and our infants,” Sanders said.

He predicts upper respiratory viruses will be around until about mid-July and then likely resurface when children return to school.