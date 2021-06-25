‘Zombie deer’ in Texas? Wildlife officials issue emergency order following positive tests at breeding sites

A deer is seen in Liberty State Park on June 24, 2021 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN – Are “zombie deer” real? The answer is yes, and they’ve been found in Texas.

Deer at six breeding sites in the state have recently tested positive for “zombie deer” disease, or Chronic Wasting Disease, prompting an emergency order from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Officials announced the order Tuesday and said they will secure the CWD-positive deer at the six facilities, enhance CWD testing at other breeding sites that have received deer from the positive sites, and they will not release any CWD-positive deer to help mitigate the spread.

“This is a terribly unfortunate development that we are committed to addressing as proactively, comprehensively, and expeditiously as possible,” said Carter Smith, TPWD executive director, in a release.

“Zombie deer” disease is described by wildlife officials as a “slow and progressive” fatal disease that can be found in deer, elk, moose and other cervids, or members of the deer family.

Although the disease may not be detected for several years, TPWD officials said, as it progresses, animals will show changes in behavior and appearance.

These may include progressive weight loss, stumbling or tremors, excessive thirst, salivation or urination, loss of appetite, teeth grinding, abnormal head posture, and/or drooping ears. There are no treatments or vaccines available for the disease, according to the CDC.

Health officials say there’s no evidence to suggest that it can be passed to humans, but it could pose a risk to non-human primates that eat meat from CWD-positive animals or “come in contact with brain or body fluids from infected deer or elk.”

The disease was first discovered in Texas in 2012 in free-ranging mule deer in the area of Hueco Mountains, near the Texas-New Mexico border, according to wildlife officials.

It has since been detected in 228 captive or free-ranging animals, which include white-tailed deer, mule deer, red deer and elk in 13 Texas counties, the TWPD said in a release.

