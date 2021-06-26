Man hit, killed by vehicle while leaving birthday celebration at sports bar, police say

One man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while leaving his birthday celebration at a West Side sports bar overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m., Friday, near the Dragon Sports Bar at 1353 Bandera Road.

Police said the man, in his 40s, was celebrating his birthday at the sports bar when the incident happened. He left the bar and tried to cross Bandera Road without using a crosswalk when he was hit by a black SUV.

The driver did not stop to help the man and took off, according to officials.

Authorities said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to call SAPD at 210-207-7273.

