Motorcyclist loses control of bike after hitting railroad tracks, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was injured during a crash on the city’s North Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on Hildebrand Avenue near San Pedro Avenue, not far from Blanco Road.

According to police, a man was riding his bike and was approaching San Pedro when he hit railroad tracks and lost control of the motorcycle.

Police said officers arrived to find the man bleeding from his head. He was not wearing a helmet.

The man was treated at the scene by emergency crews and was found not to be intoxicated, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.