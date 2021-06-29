Man in critical condition after shooting at Northeast Side apartment complex, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex on the Northeast Side, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened Monday night in the 6900 block of North Vandiver Road, near Irvington Drive and Eisenhauer Road.

Police say the man and another man in his 20s got into an argument. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other in the upper abdomen, according to officers.

The injured man was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers say they have the shooter in custody after he ran off and are questioning him. They are also interviewing witnesses.

