Watch Live: Sen. John Cornyn meets with entertainment community in San Antonio about COVID-19 relief program

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) is in San Antonio Tuesday to meet with artists and venue owners about a new federal grant program aimed at helping the entertainment industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grants are available through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program, established by his Save Our Stages Act which was signed into law in December.

Tuesday’s event is being held at Jazz, TX at The Pearl.

In addition to Sen. Cornyn, the following people participated in a roundtable discussion about the funding:

