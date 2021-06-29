Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Watch Live: Sen. John Cornyn meets with entertainment community in San Antonio about COVID-19 relief program

The Save our Stages Act was signed into law in December

John Cornyn
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Arts
SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) is in San Antonio Tuesday to meet with artists and venue owners about a new federal grant program aimed at helping the entertainment industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grants are available through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program, established by his Save Our Stages Act which was signed into law in December.

Tuesday’s event is being held at Jazz, TX at The Pearl.

In addition to Sen. Cornyn, the following people participated in a roundtable discussion about the funding:

  • Brent ‘Doc’ Watkins, Musician and Owner, Jazz, TX
  • Garrett Capps, Musician and Owner, The Lonesome Rose
  • Catalina Garza, Dancer/Teacher/Venue Owner, Quenedit Dance School
  • Tim Handren, CEO, Santikos Entertainment & Mayor of Boerne, TX
  • Daniel Rosen, Manager, Floore’s Country Store

