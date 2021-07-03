House on Zillow has massive tree growing through it

SAN ANTONIO – A house in Gulfport, Florida that’s listed on Zillow has people talking— not because of its steep price, but for the giant tree growing through its kitchen.

The house apparently has a lot of interest, despite its $899,000 price tag. In just five days, it already has more than 25,000 views and 397 saves on Zillow.

Otherwise, the four-bedroom, three-bath house looks nothing out of the ordinary based on photos of other rooms within it. That tree, however, makes it a cut above the other houses on the block.

Take a look at the house listing for yourself. Would you buy a house with a tree right in your kitchen? Let us know in the comments.

