Weird things that happened in the San Antonio area in June

SAN ANTONIO – There have been a number of topics that KSAT has reported on this past month that aren’t your typical news stories.
In particular, there have been quite a few weird animal headlines in our area -- like that kangaroo in Boerne or those flying termites that appeared after the rains towards the end of the month. It’s been an interesting few weeks.
Here are some of the weird headlines from KSAT in June:
- YouTuber gets city’s blessing to dive along San Antonio River Walk after police stop first attempt - A popular diver on YouTube was welcomed back to San Antonio to dredge “treasures” from the San Antonio River legally after getting stopped by police for attempting it last year.
- Ask the entomologist: What are those swarms of flying insects following a rainstorm? - Some residents in Northeast Bexar County and Guadalupe County reported seeing swarms of flying insects after rainy weather.
- Dalmatian in Fredericksburg just gave birth to near-record litter of 16 puppies - It’s not quite 101 Dalmatians, but a mama Dalmatian in Fredericksburg just gave birth to a huge litter of 16 puppies on June 24.
- San Antonio high school grad throws glitter, reveals lingerie under gown at graduation ceremony - A student at Clark High School got some social media attention after a video of his walk across the stage during graduation went viral. The video posted to Facebook on June 8 shows a student throwing open his graduation gown revealing lingerie before tossing glitter in the air.
- Mystery surrounds scrapbook of prominent NY doctor found behind San Antonio burger joint - Leftover items from an estate sale were just about to be thrown in the trash when a woman saw a little glimmer out of the corner of her eye. It was the cover of a dust-covered scrapbook.
- Bee swarm in San Antonio-area backyard not uncommon this time of year - It’s bee swarming season in South Texas and one Cibolo resident discovered this first hand when a swarm of bees appeared in her backyard.
- Kangaroo captured after bouncing around Boerne - Well, there’s something you don’t see every day - a kangaroo having a hop around Boerne.