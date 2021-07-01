Weird things that happened in the San Antonio area in June

A kangaroo in Boerne, a YouTuber diving in the San Antonio River and a swarm of bees all made headlines in San Antonio in June 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – There have been a number of topics that KSAT has reported on this past month that aren’t your typical news stories.

In particular, there have been quite a few weird animal headlines in our area -- like that kangaroo in Boerne or those flying termites that appeared after the rains towards the end of the month. It’s been an interesting few weeks.

Here are some of the weird headlines from KSAT in June: