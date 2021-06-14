San Antonio high school grad throws glitter, reveals lingerie under gown at graduation ceremony

SAN ANTONIO – A student at Clark High School in San Antonio is getting social media attention after a video of his walk across the stage during graduation is going viral.

The video posted to Facebook on June 8 shows a student throwing open his graduation gown revealing lingerie before tossing glitter in the air.

The stunt occurred as the student’s name was announced at the ceremony.

Barry Perez, a spokesperson for the Northside Independent School District, didn’t confirm the identity of the student but he did confirm that “there was a disruption during the Clark High School graduation event.”

“While we can not discuss individual students, I will say that administrative action was taken that day to address the disruption,” said Perez. He did not disclose was the administrative action was.

“Each of our high schools conducts a rehearsal session with their seniors and explains, in detail, the procedures for the graduation ceremony including behavioral expectations prior to the event,” Perez.

Clark High School officials issued the following statement:

Graduation ceremonies are family events intended to honor and celebrate the many achievements of our graduates. Disruptions detract from this celebratory environment. However, we will not allow any disruption to take away from how proud we are of the Graduates of 2021.

The Facebook video of the lingerie-clad student has been viewed more than 40,000 times as of June 14.

While school administration officials didn’t appear to be pleased, an eruption of applause can be heard in the background as the student is escorted off stage.