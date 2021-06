BOERNE, Texas – Well, there’s something you don’t see every day - a kangaroo having a hop around Boerne.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the marsupial, who was seen in the North Exchange area, to Facebook Tuesday morning.

A call came into the sheriff’s office for a loose kangaroo and deputies were able to capture the animal with help from bystanders, according to the Facebook post.

The kangaroo is a pet of a local resident and was returned to its owner.

