Major road construction projects kick off next week in San Antonio region

SAN ANTONIO – The July 4 holiday weekend means a break for many road crews and drivers when it comes to construction, but major projects either kick off or resume work next week.

Work will begin on Tuesday on the next phase of the $100 million I-10 Kendall Extension Project. Crews are replacing the State Highway 46 bridge at I-10. That will mean some road closures in the area on SH 46 from Home Depot to the I-10 eastbound frontage road.

Here is the list, according to the Texas Department of Transportation:

• Closure of the right-turn lane in front of Whataburger on approach to the eastbound frontage road;

• Traffic shift onto the temporary pavement; and,

• Closure of the Whataburger driveway.

Drivers will still be able to approach and cross the bridge during the first six weeks of this phase of the project.

“The work that we’re starting next week is in preparation for drivers to be able to use those new lanes,” said Jennifer Serold, a TxDOT spokeswoman. “Once drivers are on the new lanes of the bridge, we will be able to demolish the old bridge and start constructing the rest of the new lanes for the bridge.”

The new bridge is expected to be completed by Spring 2022.

TxDOT is hoping to demolish the Main Street Bridge later this summer after snags caused by weather as well as the nestling of a flock of migratory birds.

Replacement of both bridges are part of the overall Kendall County project, which aims to increase traffic flow as Kendall County continues to grow. TxDOT estimates that 50,000 passengers pass through the corridor daily, with that number expected to increase to more than 80,000 in the next 20 years.

Loop 410 at I-10 East

TxDOT is set to begin work Monday on a major project to redesign the Loop 410 and I-10 interchange on San Antonio’s East Side. Crews will construct two new flyover ramps, eventually replacing the existing cloverleaf design.

“It will help to increase mobility and enhance safety for all the drivers in that area, over 83,000, as well the freight travelers,” Serold said. “That is a heavy freight corridor and a critical one for our region.”

Major closures aren’t expected just yet, as crews continue prep work. The work will also include frontage road, drainage, and lighting improvements. The project’s budget is $100 million, and it is expected to be completed in 2024. It is part of the Texas Clear Lanes initiative, aimed at easing congestion in the state’s major metropolitan areas.

A complete list of next week’s closures can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district’s blog.

A complete list of next week's closures can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district's blog.