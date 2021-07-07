18-year-old wounded in apparent drive-by shooting on Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old was wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting on the city’s Southwest Side late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before midnight to the 5400 block of White Feather Street, not far from Old Pearsall Road and Loop 410 after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the teen was walking in a ditch by Ocean Port Street when a gray sedan drove past and fired shots out the window.

Police said the victim was hit once the foot and walked to a relative’s house where he asked for help. He was taken to University Hospital by EMS for the injury.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. SAPD did not identify any possible suspects.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.