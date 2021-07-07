Cloudy icon
Local News

Man arrested after firing gunshots in parking lot of North Side motel

Incident occurred just after 3 a.m. at a Studio 6 motel in 11220 block of San Pedro Ave.

Ben Spicer
, Digital Journalist

Studio 6 motel shooting image.
Studio 6 motel shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in police custody after he fired gunshots in the parking lot of a motel on the city’s North Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. at a Studio 6 motel in the 11200 block of San Pedro Avenue.

According to police, the man pointed a gun at some people in the parking lot of the motel and fired several times. No one, however, was hit by the gunfire.

SAPD said the man tried to flee, but he didn’t get far as he was tracked down by officers shortly after the shooting. The man appeared to be intoxicated and his firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

The man now faces a charge of deadly conduct. His name and age were not released.

