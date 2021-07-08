San Antonio physician’s assistant, clinic owner admits to fraud, kickback scheme, US Attorney’s Office says

Owner and COO of area clinic arrested in fraud, kickback scheme, DOJ says

SAN ANTONIO – A physician’s assistant in San Antonio has pleaded guilty to Medicaid and Medicare fraud and could face up to 20 years in prison.

Christopher Felix Montoya, who owns TPC Family Care and Medical Clinics in San Antonio and Laredo, admitted to one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and to pay and receive health care kickbacks, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Western District of Texas.

From September 2018 to June 2019, he is accused of sending patient nasal swabs to a certain laboratory for testing in order to receive health care kickbacks.

In another case, he pleaded guilty to writing prescriptions for compounded medication from a California pharmacy for a payout. The pharmacy had “high” TRICARE reimbursements, which paid out more than $797,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He said he received kickbacks to write the prescriptions for five months, starting in February 2015.

Montoya’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 23 in San Antonio. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

The chief operating officer for the company, 41-year-old Nancy Almaguer, also faces charges, including one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and to pay and receive health care kickbacks and three counts of soliciting and receiving illegal health care kickbacks.

