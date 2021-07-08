Officer found asleep behind the wheel, covered in own vomit suspended by SAPD following DWI arrest

Demarius Holmes was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police officer arrested in May on an elevated DWI charge has been temporarily suspended by the department while his criminal case plays out, records obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders show.

Demarius Holmes, 24, was charged with DWI with a blood alcohol concentration over .15 on May 14, after his fellow officers found him asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped in the opposite lane of traffic near a North Side intersection.

Holmes’ vehicle had to be boxed in by SAPD vehicles to prevent him from causing a crash, according to the DWI report associated with his arrest.

Holmes, a three-year veteran of the department, has been temporarily suspended without pay, SAPD records show.

The suspension took effect the day of Holmes’ arrest and will extend up to 30 days beyond the date of final disposition in his criminal case.

“noticed that AP1 had vomited on himself”

After officers responded to Blanco Road and Tammy Drive they determined that Holmes’ vehicle was on and still in gear.

After Holmes was woken up his Jeep Cherokee rolled forward, causing the front patrol vehicle boxing it in to roll backwards and the tires of Holmes’ Jeep to screech, records show.

Holmes was described in the DWI report as disoriented, with bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.

An officer had also “noticed that AP1 (Holmes) had vomited on himself,” the report states.

Holmes denied that he was the driver of the vehicle and was unable to recall when he started or finished drinking, where he had been drinking and believed he was near Loop 1604 and U.S. Highway 281, more than six miles away, the report states.

He proceeded to fail a standard field sobriety test and was taken into custody.

Holmes provided a breath specimen while being booked, which showed him over the legal limit to drive a vehicle.

Holmes waived his June 15 arraignment and is scheduled to make his next appearance in County Court 5 on August 16, court records show.

His attorney did not respond to a request for comment for this story.