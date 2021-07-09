Bexar County Jail inmate found unresponsive in cell after apparent medical episode, sheriff says

A 57-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell after an apparent medical episode at the Bexar County Jail Friday afternoon, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The sheriff announced the incident during a media briefing. The inmate is being held for murder and aggravated kidnapping, according to Salazar.

The man has since been placed on life support, and his condition is serious.

His name has not yet been released and further details are available at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT: