Local News

Have you seen this person? SAPD searching for woman who robbed Nordstrom at La Cantera

Robbery happened around 8:15 p.m. on June 22

Ivan Herrera
, Digital Journalist

Have you seen this person? SAPD searching for woman who robbed Nordstrom at La Cantera (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Have you seen this person? San Antonio police are searching for a woman who they say robbed the Nordstrom department store at The Shops at La Cantera.

The robbery happened in the 15000 block of La Cantera Parkway around 8:15 p.m. on June 22.

Officers say the suspect stole merchandise from the store and assaulted an employee before leaving.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest in this case. Tipsters can call 210-224-7867 and can remain anonymous. Click here for more information.

