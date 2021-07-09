Man shot, killed inside East Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a 64-year-old man was shot and killed inside his home on the city’s East Side early Friday morning.

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to a home in the 470 block of Ferris Avenue, not far from Martin Luther King Drive after receiving reports of shots fired.

According to police, the man was simply standing inside his bedroom when someone ran up to the side of the house and fired several gunshots.

Police said one bullet hit the man in the back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter ran and got inside a white compact vehicle and fled, police said.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

SAPD did not disclose a description of the suspect.