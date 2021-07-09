San Antonio nonprofit helps parents to find both a new home and new school for their kids

Local non-profit to helps parents find both a new home and a new school for their kids

SAN ANTONIO – Newly renovated, hard wood floors, a big backyard and maybe even a pool? Finding a home that meets all your wants and needs can be difficult enough and for parents it can get even more tricky because good school districts are often at the top of their wish list.

That’s why a San Antonio mom turned to a local nonprofit to help with the hunt for both a new home and a new school for her kids.

“The real estate market in San Antonio has taken a turn,” said Maggie Wilmoth, a broker associate at Keller Williams Cityview. “Homeownership has always been attainable here. We’re seeing a little bit of a change because of the influx of population and the shortage of inventory.”

From lumber shortages to competitive offers, the current real estate market has been challenging for buyers.

Felicia Martinez, a prospective home buyer, said the journey has been a little complex and actually led her family to continue leasing instead. She said her family has been fighting an uphill battle that has been going on for the past three months. As parents, the house hunting process has to be more than finding the right price.

“After my daughter completed kinder, I realized that the school she went to was an extremely big factor in deciding to buy a home and where to buy it,” Martinez said.

Inga Cotton, the Executive Director of San Antonio Charter Moms said families are always asking realtors if there are any good schools in a specific neighborhood. That’s where their organization steps in to to simplify the search for the right school.

“If schools and location are one of the big factors in your decision, but you feel like that’s what you’re getting stuck on, then maybe you can be more flexible about a location if you realize that there are these open enrollment charter schools that your kid can go to no matter what neighborhood they live in,” Cotton said.

Martinez is one of hundreds of moms utilizing the SA Charter Moms app, along with their website and Facebook group to learn about all of the options for her three young children. Her family plans to continue to lease while they search for their perfect home and school.

“My advice to families like Felicia, where their home search didn’t work out the way they hoped and they’re going have to wait a little bit longer is to recognize that the supply of good quality schools and San Antonio keeps growing and that children are adaptable,” Cotton said. “It can be stressful to change schools, but it can also be kind of reinvigorating and can be a process of discovery, and it can help you find new interests and talents in your kids.”

The SA Charter Mom’s app allows you to put in your location and discover all of the education options nearby including prep schools, religious schools and even virtual and home schooling resources.