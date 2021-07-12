How Texan are you? Take the quiz to find out.

SAN ANTONIO – Texans are known for having pride in their state.

There are myths that many Texans heard growing up that were sometimes taken as fact - like picking bluebonnets is illegal (it isn’t) and that Texas is the only state that can secede from the union (not true).

But do you know your true Texas history? Take the short quiz below to find out:

So, how Texan are you? Here’s the KSAT breakdown:

100% - You’re a true Texan!

90% - Surely you just accidentally clicked the wrong thing, you know your Texas history.

80% - No excuses this time. You need to brush up on your Texas facts.

60-70% - You came into this unprepared. Take the quiz again and see if you learned from your mistakes.

50% or lower - You must be new here.

