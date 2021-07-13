3 dead in rollover vehicle crash on far Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are dead following a rollover vehicle crash on the city’s far Northwest Side early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Babcock Road and Clear Rock Drive, which is found outside Loop 1604.

According to police, the vehicle was traveling northbound on Babcock Road when, for an unknown reason, the driver went off the road and rolled through a fence.

Police said three people were ejected from the vehicle. Two of the victims were immediately pronounced dead at the scene while a third didn’t make it into an ambulance, police said.

SAPD said a fourth person was treated on scene by EMS, and another was taken to University Hospital. The person’s condition is not currently known.

At this time, the names and ages of the people killed have not been released, pending notification to next of kin. It is also unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.