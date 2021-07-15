Mostly Cloudy icon
CPSC sues Amazon over potentially hazardous products sold on its site

CPSC says it’s hoping to protect American consumers

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is suing Amazon claiming the retailer sold potentially hazardous products.

The CPSC filed the complaint Wednesday in an effort to force Amazon to recall a number of those products.

According to the complaint, the recall affects numerous products including:

  • 24,000 faulty carbon monoxide detectors that fail to alarm
  • numerous children’s sleepwear garments that are in violation of the flammable fabric safety standard and risk burn injuries to children
  • nearly 400,000 hair dryers sold without the required immersion protection devices that protect consumers against shock and electrocution

“It’s a huge step across a vast desert - we must grapple with how to deal with these massive third-party platforms more efficiently, and how best to protect the American consumers who rely on them,” said CPSC acting chairman Robert Adler.

Amazon.com is the world’s largest retailer and the CPSC is hoping to force it to accept responsibility for recalling the potentially hazardous products.

