Recall Roundup: Sunscreens, canned cat food, bikes, Disney baby rattles recalled

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 consumer reporter Marilyn Moritz breaks down this week’s Recall Roundup, including recalls for sunscreen, cat food, bikes and baby rattle sets.

Sunscreen Recall

Johnson & Johnson is recalling five of its spray sunscreens after tests turned up low levels of a cancer-causing chemical.

Benzene, found at trace levels, can cause cancer with repeated exposure.

The recall is for all sizes and SPF levels of Aveeno Protect + Refresh and Neutrogena’s Beach Defense, CoolDry Sport, Invisible Daily Defense, and Ultra Sheer sunscreens.

The company is advising people to stop using them. It is also offering refunds and investigating how benzene traces got into the products.

---------------

Cat Food Recall

If your cat chows on Purina’s wet tuna entrees, check the cans. Nestle Purina recalled certain Pro Plan Complete Essentials tuna sold in three-ounce cans because they may contain bits of flexible black plastic that a pet could choke on.

The “best by” date is June 2023, and the UPC is 38100-11197. The food was sold at pet stores and online. The company says consumers should throw out the food and contact their retailer for a refund or replacement.

---------------

Bike Recall

Kids got a new bike? Academy Sports + Outdoors is recalling thousands of Ozone 500 Elevate models, both the pink and black versions for girls and boys. The bikes can unexpectedly stop, causing the rider to fall. Owners can take the bikes back to the store for a repair or a refund.

---------------

Baby Rattle Set Recall

Walgreens is recalling 54,000 baby rattle sets. The Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh three-piece sets’ feet can detach and pose a choking risk. Parents can return them to the store for a refund.