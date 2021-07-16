Texas National Guardsman dies while on COVID-19 mission in Laredo, officials say

LAREDO, Texas – A Texas National Guardsman from Bandera County died in his hotel room while on a COVID-19 response mission in Laredo, according to the Texas Military Department officials.

Spc. Michael Razvillas, 44 -- of Pipe Creek, Texas -- died of an unknown cause Tuesday, officials said.

Razvillas was a military intelligence systems maintainer in San Antonio. He joined the Texas Army National Guard in 2016 after serving in the U.S. Army, officials said.

“The Texas Military Department sends our deepest condolences to Spc. Razvilla’s family,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas. “We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and fellow service members.”

The Texas Miltary Department said unit leadership will provide support to Razvillas’ family.

The death remains under investigation, according to officials.