Child in serious condition after vehicle crashes into family’s home, police say

A 9-year-old boy is in serious condition after an SUV crashed into his family’s Southeast Side home overnight, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A family of three was woken up in the middle of the night after an SUV crashed into their Southeast Side home, according to San Antonio police.

The crash left a 9-year-old child and the driver hospitalized and in serious condition. It happened around 2:30 a.m., Saturday at the family’s home in the 3000 block of E. Southcross.

Police said an SUV was heading eastbound on E. Southcross when the driver went too fast along a curve, struck the curb, rolled their vehicle, hit the front of the family’s home and then struck a large tree.

The family of three was asleep when the crash happened, officials said.

The driver was ejected from the SUV and was taken by EMS to the Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition, according to SAPD.

The child was also injured and transported to University Hospital in serious condition, officials said.

The other two family members were not injured.

Police said the driver of the SUV claims a silver vehicle pulled up beside him and began shooting a gun toward his vehicle, causing him to lose control and crash into the home, according to police.

Ad

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

More on KSAT:

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after gym shooting on San Antonio’s North Side, SAPD says