1 dead, 1 in critical condition after gym shooting on San Antonio’s North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another is critical condition after a shooting at a gym on the city’s North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officials say officers were called out to the gym in the 7100 block of Blanco Road around 9 p.m. Friday.

SAPD says there was a possible altercation in the gym, and when two individuals tried to leave the facility, a gunman shot at them and left the scene.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, officials say.

SAPD said there was no information available about the suspect.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.