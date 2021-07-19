39-year-old homicide victim identified after body found in south Bexar County

Body found in south Bexar County on July 13 along Watson Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A body found last week in South Bexar County has been identified and the man’s death has been ruled a homicide.

The body was found last Tuesday in the 14000 block of Watson Road in South Bexar County.

The medical examiner identified the man as James Griego, 39, and listed his cause of death as a homicide due to a gunshot wound.

Officers were dispatched to the area late Tuesday morning after the owner of a large rural property found Griego lying on his back in a brushy area near his driveway.

Another body was found along Watson Road in 2013.

