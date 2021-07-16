Authorities ID woman found dead in far Northwest Side home, prompting search for missing relative

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have identified a 57-year-old woman who was found dead from “severe trauma” at a home on the far Northwest Side.

Carla Lynn Boyd was pronounced dead at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday when deputies discovered her body in the 8300 block of White Mulberry, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Relatives reported that they had not heard from Boyd, prompting a check-up from deputies.

“Deputies arrived, they looked in the window and they saw what appeared to possibly be a body partially covered in the middle of the floor,” BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar said. They forced their way in to find her body with severe trauma.

BCSO is now searching for a 24-year-old man who may be connected to her death, Salazar said.

Andrew Boyd Tetens is a relative who lived with the woman at the home on White Mulberry. He was reported missing Thursday.

“At this point, it’s too early to tell if Mr. Tetens is in any way tied to the murder of this 57-year-old female, but what we can tell you is he’s been missing since (July) 15th, and we are looking for him,” Salazar said.

BCSO is searching for Andrew Boyd Tetens who was reported missing on July 15, 2021. (KSAT)

Salazar said Tetens is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs roughly 135 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Tetens is believed to be driving a white 2015 Jeep Wrangler with the license plate FZX9217.

Because Tetens suffers from a medical condition that could place himself and others around him at risk, Salazar is asking that anyone who sees him does not confront him. Call the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000 instead.

The medical examiner’s office did not provide a cause or manner of death, but Salazar said it appeared she had been dead for a few days.