Authorities ID woman found dead along Highway 281 on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a woman who was found dead along Highway 281 on the North Side Friday morning.

Angel Marie Moralez, 21, was found just after 10 a.m. in a grassy median between the access road and the main lanes of U.S. Highway 281 North near East Nakoma, according to SAPD.

A passerby called it in, police said, and first responders confirmed the body.

SAPD detectives, crime scene investigators and a medical examiner made the scene to investigate.

Details surrounding her death have not been released.

