Local News

SAPD investigating after woman’s body found along Highway 281 on the North Side

The woman was found in a grassy area near 281 and Nakoma

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman’s body was found along Highway 281 on the North Side Friday morning.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found just after 10 a.m. in a grassy median between the access road and the main lanes of U.S. Highway 281 North near East Nakoma, according to SAPD.

A passerby called it in, police said, and first responders confirmed the body.

SAPD detectives, crime scene investigators and a medical examiner made the scene to investigate.

Details surrounding her death, as well as her age, have not been released.

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

