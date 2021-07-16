Mother of 2-year-old told relative to lie about child’s shooting injury, SAPD says

Mother arrested after her toddler is injured in accidental shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who San Antonio police said convinced a relative to lie to officers about her 2-year-old son finding a gun and shooting himself has been arrested.

Aquila Lynch, 29, was charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury-omission in the May 29 shooting, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Her bond was set at $40,000.

San Antonio police said the boy was with his mother, Lynch, and his father when he was able to access a gun that was underneath the driver’s seat of a car.

He grabbed the gun and accidentally shot himself in the lower leg, according to investigators.

Police said the pair then convinced Lynch’s niece, Savannah Adams-Pugh, to devise a story about the boy being struck by a stray bullet while they played at a park on the East Side. Investigators said no evidence of a crime scene was found at the park.

The woman initially told officers that she took the boy home after the shooting to clean the wound, but later took him to the hospital because the “wound would not stop bleeding,” the affidavit states.

Ad

She took him to The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio downtown, where medical staff notified police.

The affidavit states Adams-Pugh was charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury-omission because she did not immediately seek treatment for the child.

Savannah Adams-Pugh was charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury-omission, Bexar County Jail records show. (Bexar County Jail)

Upon further investigation, police discovered that Adams-Pugh was told to lie about the incident, the affidavit states.

The child’s father is also expected to face charges because the boy had access to the gun, police said.

Read also: