Mostly Cloudy icon
88º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

SAPD: Man in critical condition after shooting on East Side

Shooter, victim both appear to be homeless, police say

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Tags: Crime, East Side, San Antonio
SAPD: Man in critical condition after shooting on East Side
SAPD: Man in critical condition after shooting on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting on the city’s East Side Friday morning that left one man in critical condition, officials said.

Officers were called to the 800 block of South Walters around 9 a.m. to respond to the shooting.

Officials said that an argument broke out between two men who are both believed to be homeless. One man was shot in the abdomen, and the shooter fled the scene, police said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers were still gathering evidence at the scene Friday morning and looking for the suspected shooter, who was last seen fleeing south from the crime scene.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Fares Sabawi has been a journalist in San Antonio for three years. He has covered several topics, but specializes in crime, courts and data visualization.

email

twitter

Jonathan Cotto is a reporter for KSAT's Nightbeat. Jonathan speaks English and Spanish and is a veteran of the United States Navy. Previously, he worked in South Texas.

email

facebook

twitter