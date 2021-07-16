SAPD: Man in critical condition after shooting on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting on the city’s East Side Friday morning that left one man in critical condition, officials said.

Officers were called to the 800 block of South Walters around 9 a.m. to respond to the shooting.

Officials said that an argument broke out between two men who are both believed to be homeless. One man was shot in the abdomen, and the shooter fled the scene, police said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers were still gathering evidence at the scene Friday morning and looking for the suspected shooter, who was last seen fleeing south from the crime scene.