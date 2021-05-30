Police investigating after woman says 2-year-old shot at playground on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday night after his guardian said he was shot at the playground, according to San Antonio police.

Officers met the boy’s guardian at around 9:40 p.m. at The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio downtown, SAPD said.

She told officers that she was with the boy and other children at a park near Loop 410 and Rigsby Avenue on the East Side.

At some point the woman heard crying at the playground and discovered the boy suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his right lower leg, police said.

She drove him home and attempted to treat the injury, police said, but decided to take him to the hospital when she realized the injury was severe.

Hospital staff notified the police about the incident.

Officers searched the park, which was not named by SAPD, but did not find a crime scene, the report states.

As of Sunday morning, there were no known suspects.

San Antonio police said the investigation is ongoing. The boy’s condition is unknown at this time.

Ad

Read also: