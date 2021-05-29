2 dead, 2 critically injured after they were gunned down leaving North Side bar

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital with critical injuries after they were shot leaving a North Side San Antonio bar early Saturday morning.

According to police, the victims had been at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar on Wurzbach Road mourning the loss of a loved one. When they left the bar in a white Mazda, a person or people in another car opened fire on them. The shooting continued for several blocks as the second vehicle chased the Mazda.

The driver of the Mazda crashed in the 3300 block of Fallen Leaf and police said the person or people in the second vehicle continued to shoot at them.

When police arrived they found two women, both in their 20s, dead and another woman, 24, and a man, 33, with critical injuries. The man and woman were transported to University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds but are expected to survive, police said.

Police are still looking for the shooter or shooters. They may have been in a gold-colored Honda Accord.

Ad

Also on KSAT: