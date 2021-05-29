Mother, son hospitalized following head-on crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A mother and her son were hospitalized following a head-on crash with a suspected DWI driver on San Antonio’s South Side, police said.

According to police, a man in a Ford pickup got into a minor accident with someone in a Dodge pickup truck.

The driver of the Ford truck fled the scene after the crash, lost control on Zarzamora Street, veered into oncoming traffic and hit a vehicle head-on that had a woman and her son inside, police said.

The mother and son were taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The driver of the Ford was detained for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Police say charges for the driver of the Ford are pending.

In a separate incident, police said, EMS officials were on Zarzamora heading north to get to the crash scene when the driver of the ambulance lost control and hit a fence. The two paramedics on board were taken to an area hospital for evaluation, police said.

