SAPD: Altercation escalated into shooting outside The Well overnight

SAN ANTONIO – An altercation between two unknown groups of people resulted in shots fired outside The Well early Sunday morning.

At around 2 a.m., someone in a burgundy Honda Civic fired off multiple AK-47 rounds in the parking lot of the restaurant and bar, which is located in the 5500 block of UTSA Blvd. on the North Side.

Another person in a different area of the parking lot fired off multiple 9mm rounds, police said.

No one was injured in the shooting but bullets did hit multiple vehicles that had people in them, police said.

At this time it is unclear if SAPD has those involved in the shooting in custody. KSAT has reached out for more information and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

