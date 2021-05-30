Woman stabs man after he tried to force his way into her apartment, police say

A woman stabbed a man after he tried to get into her apartment, San Antonio police said on Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman stabbed a man after he tried to get into her apartment, San Antonio police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in the 5200 block of Blanco Road.

According to police, the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was inside her apartment when a man tried to force his way inside.

The woman told the man, believed to be in his 40s, that she would stab him if he entered the apartment.

Police say the man entered the unit and was stabbed twice by the woman.

The man was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening-condition.

It’s unclear whether the man and woman knew each other.

Police say charges are pending and the investigation is still ongoing.

