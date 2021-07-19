Yeezy’s, Gucci, Rolex and more up for sale at SAPD asset seizure auction

Items up for auction by SAPD on July 20

The San Antonio Police Department will host its first asset seizure auction since the pandemic on Tuesday.

The auction will begin at 6:30 p.m at the VFW on 650 E. White. Bidders can begin viewing the items at 5:30 p.m.

Some of the items up for auction include several pairs of Yeezy and Air Jordan sneakers, a 32-inch TV and tools.

Handbags, watches and belts from Gucci, YSL, Rolex and more will also be included in the auction.

All items can be purchased with cash or a credit card.

For the full list of items up for auction, you can visit the SAPD auction page.