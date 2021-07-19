Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Yeezy’s, Gucci, Rolex and more up for sale at SAPD asset seizure auction

Other auction items include a TV, tools and Air Jordan sneakers

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Items up for auction by SAPD on July 20
The San Antonio Police Department will host its first asset seizure auction since the pandemic on Tuesday.

The auction will begin at 6:30 p.m at the VFW on 650 E. White. Bidders can begin viewing the items at 5:30 p.m.

Some of the items up for auction include several pairs of Yeezy and Air Jordan sneakers, a 32-inch TV and tools.

Handbags, watches and belts from Gucci, YSL, Rolex and more will also be included in the auction.

All items can be purchased with cash or a credit card.

For the full list of items up for auction, you can visit the SAPD auction page.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

