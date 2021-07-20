SAPD: Teenager fatally struck by stray bullet from nearby shootout at West Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager who was sitting in his apartment playing video games was fatally struck by a stray bullet from a nearby shootout at a West Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

An SAPD sergeant said the boy, believed to be 16, was struck in the head around 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Gates of Capernum Apartments in the 8600 Waters Edge Drive, near Loop 410 and Marbach Road.

He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is unknown at this time.

A man who was involved in the shootout was shot in the groin, police said. He was also transported to University Hospital and his condition is unknown at this time. His injury is not expected to be life-threatening.

Details surrounding the shootout are limited at this time, but SAPD officials said officers were searching for three people who fled on foot.

Officers used the Eagle helicopter but no suspects were found.

Ad

Police did find a gun in plain sight inside a parked car, but they are investigating if it is related.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

A shooting in the 8600 block of Waters Edge Drive on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, has resulted in one death. (KSAT)

A shooting in the 8600 block of Waters Edge Drive on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, has resulted in one death. (KSAT)

Read also: