Have you seen these people? SAPD says they robbed a woman, fled in her car on the South Side

SAPD are searching for these four suspects who robbed a woman on the South Side

San Antonio police need the public’s help in identifying and locating four suspects who robbed a woman on the South Side on July 9.

Police said the robbery happened around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of Ada Street.

Two male and two female suspects physically assaulted the woman and then stole her purse, cell phone, and vehicle, officers said.

Police say the assailants left the scene in the woman’s car and were later photographed the next day at the McCreless shopping center, located in the 4100 block of South New Braunfels Avenue.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspects’ arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

