San Antonio police investigating double shooting on West Side

San Antonio police investigate a double shooting on Monday, July 19, 2021, at a home in the 200 block of Ceralvo St.

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were taken to the hospital early Monday after an apparent drive-by shooting on the West Side.

San Antonio police were called around 2:20 a.m. to the scene in the 200 block of Ceralvo Street, near Frio City Road.

The two men were working on their cars in front of the house when a blue sedan drove by and opened fire, according to SAPD.

One man was shot in the leg and the other was struck in the back. They were both transported to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the men have not been cooperative with officers.

Their vehicles and the neighbor’s home were also struck by the gunfire, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

