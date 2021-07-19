Medical Examiner identifies man who was shot, killed at North Side gym

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed at a North Side gym on Friday.

Orlando Stuart died from a gunshot wound after he was shot outside of an LA Fitness in the 7100 block of Blanco Road around 9 p.m. Friday, according to the ME.

SAPD said there was a possible altercation in the gym, and when Stuart and one other person tried to leave the facility, a gunman shot at them and left the area.

Stuart was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

SAPD said there is no information available about the suspect.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

