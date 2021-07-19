Clear icon
84º

Local News

Medical Examiner identifies man who was shot, killed at North Side gym

No information about the gunman is available

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: sapd, north side, shooting, deadly shooting
San Antonio Police have identified a man shot and killed at a North Side gym Friday.
San Antonio Police have identified a man shot and killed at a North Side gym Friday. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed at a North Side gym on Friday.

Orlando Stuart died from a gunshot wound after he was shot outside of an LA Fitness in the 7100 block of Blanco Road around 9 p.m. Friday, according to the ME.

SAPD said there was a possible altercation in the gym, and when Stuart and one other person tried to leave the facility, a gunman shot at them and left the area.

Stuart was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

SAPD said there is no information available about the suspect.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

More on KSAT:

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after gym shooting on San Antonio’s North Side, SAPD says

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio for five years. Before living in SA, Ivan covered border news in the Rio Grande Valley.

email

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email