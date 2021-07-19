Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Have you seen these men? San Antonio police say they’re wanted for aggravated robbery.

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Crime, West SIde, SAPD, San Antonio, robbery
SAPD says these two suspects are wanted for an aggravated robbery that occurred at an apartment complex July 12.
San Antonio police need the public’s help in locating and identifying two suspects wanted for aggravated robbery at a West Side apartment complex last week.

Police said the robbery happened on July 12, a little before 7:30 a.m., at an apartment complex located in the 2500 block of Westward Drive.

According to officials, two suspects robbed a 19-year-old man and left the complex in the victim’s stolen car.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

