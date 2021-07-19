Have you seen these men? San Antonio police say they’re wanted for aggravated robbery.

SAPD says these two suspects are wanted for an aggravated robbery that occurred at an apartment complex July 12.

San Antonio police need the public’s help in locating and identifying two suspects wanted for aggravated robbery at a West Side apartment complex last week.

Police said the robbery happened on July 12, a little before 7:30 a.m., at an apartment complex located in the 2500 block of Westward Drive.

According to officials, two suspects robbed a 19-year-old man and left the complex in the victim’s stolen car.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

