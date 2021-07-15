Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of man on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the robbery of a man on the city’s East Side.

The incident occurred May 29 around 3 a.m. at the Roseville Apartments in the 4100 block of East Houston Street after the victim had visited a convenience store and used an ATM.

According to police, the man (seen above) followed the victim while he was walking home and asked him for the money. That’s when, police say, the victim refused to give the money so the suspect choked the victim and took the money from his pockets.

SAPD said they searched the area for the suspect, but he was not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.