Have you seen this man? SAPD says he robbed a Northwest Side bakery in June

Anyone with information can call 210-224-7867

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

SAPD are searching for this suspect who robbed La Poblanita Bakery June 16
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect who robbed a West Side bakery in June.

Police said La Poblanita Bakery in the 2400 block of N. Zarzamora Street was robbed on June 16.

Officers say a man walked into the bakery demanding money while he pointed his hand wrapped with a rag or shirt toward an employee. The suspect then fled on foot, but it is not clear what direction he went.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

