Man killed after argument leads to shooting at apartment complex in Medical Center, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old man is dead after an argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the Medical Center led to a shooting, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 2:13 a.m., Sunday, at the Addison Apartments in the 2500 block of Babcock Road.

Police said a group of friends -- two men and two women -- were drinking and got into an argument in the parking lot. Moments later, the situation escalated.

The 25-year-old man was allegedly charging toward the other man, trying to fight, but he was able to push him away, according to police.

The man told one of the women to give him his gun and he warned the other man to leave him alone or he would shoot, officials said.

The 25-year-old man continued to charge and the other man shot him in the chest, SAPD said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

After being questioned, the man told authorities he acted in self-defense, police said.

Charges are still pending and the investigation continues.

