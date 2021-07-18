Suspect in custody following shooting at Sonic Drive-In in Uvalde, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

UVALDE, Texas – A suspect is in custody after a shooting broke out at a Sonic Drive-In in Uvalde, according to Uvalde Police Department.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Main Street.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or what led to the shooting. However, as of around 10 p.m., police said the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

The public is urged to avoid the area as the scene is still active, according to officials.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

