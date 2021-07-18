Clear icon
Suspect in custody following shooting at Sonic Drive-In in Uvalde, police say

It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

UVALDE, Texas – A suspect is in custody after a shooting broke out at a Sonic Drive-In in Uvalde, according to Uvalde Police Department.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Main Street.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or what led to the shooting. However, as of around 10 p.m., police said the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

ACTIVE CRIME SCENE UPDATE @10:02 PM The suspect shooter is in Police custody and the scene remains active....

Posted by Uvalde Police Department on Saturday, July 17, 2021

The public is urged to avoid the area as the scene is still active, according to officials.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

