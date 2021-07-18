Clear icon
81º

Local News

2 dogs, 3 cats rescued from house fire on far North Side, officials say

The home sustained between $50-$60,000 in damages, according to SAFD

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fire, SAFD, San Antonio Fire Department
House fire on far North Side.
House fire on far North Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Two dogs and three cats were rescued from a house fire on the far North Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened Saturday night in the 16000 block of Ledge Rock.

Battalion Chief Brooke Hildreth said neighbors saw smoke and alerted the fire department. When firefighters arrived, they realized the home was on fire on the second floor.

The fire started in the attic, but the homeowner was out of town when it happened, according to Chief Hildreth. SAFD said they believe the cause of the fire was electrical.

Two dogs and three cats were rescued, firefighters said.

The home is still liveable, although it sustained between $50-$60,000 in damages, according to fire officials.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Boy, 9, in serious condition after vehicle crashes into family’s home, police say

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email