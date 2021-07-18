2 dogs, 3 cats rescued from house fire on far North Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Two dogs and three cats were rescued from a house fire on the far North Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened Saturday night in the 16000 block of Ledge Rock.

Battalion Chief Brooke Hildreth said neighbors saw smoke and alerted the fire department. When firefighters arrived, they realized the home was on fire on the second floor.

The fire started in the attic, but the homeowner was out of town when it happened, according to Chief Hildreth. SAFD said they believe the cause of the fire was electrical.

Two dogs and three cats were rescued, firefighters said.

The home is still liveable, although it sustained between $50-$60,000 in damages, according to fire officials.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Boy, 9, in serious condition after vehicle crashes into family’s home, police say