Man arrested after allegedly stealing ambulance, threatening hospital guard with knife

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a downtown hospital and threatening a security guard with a knife.

San Antonio police say the man was a patient who walked out of Baptist Hospital, located in the 100 block of Dallas Street, around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They say a security guard at the hospital noticed the man on surveillance cameras as he walked toward the ambulance, which still had keys in the ignition.

As the guard approached the man, police say he pulled out what they described as a “hospital knife.”

He then drove off in the ambulance.

Police say the guard was able to fire one shot, striking a back tire.

The tire eventually shredded.

Officers caught up with it about a half mile away outside the Greyhound bus station.

They took the man into custody as he stepped out of the ambulance, police said.

Officers did not say what charges he will face.