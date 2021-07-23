Man indicted for alleged kidnapping of teen neighbor at Universal City apartment complex

James Barnett Jr., 24, was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping in February 2021.

UNIVERSAL CITY – A man accused of kidnapping his teenage neighbor at a Universal City apartment complex has been indicted by a Bexar County grand jury.

James Barnett, 24, is charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Universal City police said on the afternoon of Feb. 25, Barnett approached a 16-year-old boy who was getting out of his car and forced him into the laundry room at The Colony apartment complex located in the 300 block of Kitty Hawk Road.

Barnett is accused of beating the teen and threatening to shoot him. Barnett then allegedly took the teen to an upstairs apartment, restrained him and robbed him.

The teen got away and drove to another location where he called for help, according to an affidavit.

The case will be prosecuted in the 226th District Court.

Aggravated kidnapping is a first-degree felony punishable by five to 99 years, or life in prison, and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

